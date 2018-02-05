BrandonClayScouting: Zion to Duke – February 5, 2018

by

Class of 2018 forward Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day School (SC) chose Duke last week.

BREAKING: Another MONSTER game for ’18 Zion Williamson as he finishes w/53 points vs Jalek Felton#BCSReport CARD: https://t.co/LlZ211bmZT pic.twitter.com/sIYPhAY1Xz — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) December 21, 2016

Williamson is arguably the most well-known prospect to complete four years of high school stateside since LeBron James.

Here is what we envision that he’ll bring to Durham next season based on our evals of his game:

9/22/17 -USA Mini Camp (Colorado Springs, CO) – Brandon Clay

Event Eval Grade: 5-star

Williamson is a powerful option at the forward spot. He’s a bigbody prospect who hits holes on offense like a running back. He consistently finished with contact. Williamson is a decent shooter from the outside.

12/22/16 – Chick-Fil-A Classic (Columbia, S.C.) – Jonathan Hemingway

Event Eval Grade: 5-star

Williamson faced a big challenge tonight after scoring 53 points in the previous game. Keenan shifted their entire defense to shut down Williamson. Everytime he caught the ball Keenan had 3 guys with 2 feet in the paint and did a good job of pushing him out to catch from 16′ or beyond. All that said, He still scored 19 points on 8-14 shooting and added 15 rebounds. His motor, athleticism and production have him in the conversation as one of the best 2-3 players in the class of 2018.

