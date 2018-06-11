CoachHemi919 Showcase: Talent Galore in the Tarheel State – June 11, 2018

by

SMITHVILLE, North Carolina, – Although many teams like to compete in tournaments on Memorial Day weekend, a group of young ladies from the North Carolina area instead chose to hone their skills in a camp setting. The first inaugural #CoachHemi919 Showcase provided an outlet for players to train, get top level instruction and play on a national platform. BrandonClayScouting.com evaluators were on hand to take notes in addition to Parallels Media capturing the digital images and video from the event. Below are a few of the top performers from the event.

Destinee Barnes (Raleigh, North Carolina), Carolina Lynx – 2023

Barnes was one of the more impressive middle school prospects in the camp. She plays with a high motor and has mobility that allows her to play inside and out. Her athleticism makes her a mismatch possibility on the offensive end because few players have the right combination of size and quickness to match her.

Belinda Carson (Seven Springs, North Carolina), Spring Creek HS – 2020

Carson stuck out immediately during drill sessions. Her vocal presence and willingness to be locked into instruction proves that she is serious about her development. The 5-foot-10 forward uses her high energy to make plays on either end of the court. She is a potential defensive specialist given her long wing span and relatively quick footwork along the perimeter.

Kayli Dunn (Church Hill, Tennessee), Nautilus Express – 2023

To find middle school prospects that are as polished in their skills as Dunn is rare. She has a pure shooting stroke and ball handling that allow her to make the right play under pressure. Most importantly her enthusiasm for the game points to greater improvement in the future.



Zania Hook (Durham, North Carolina), Carolina Lynx – 2019

Hook was fantastic during this camp setting. She shined during the 5 on 5 portion where she could have her full repertoire of ball handling, scoring and play-making skills on display. She used great change of pace to set up defenders to run off high ball screens. Then she mixed in jumpers and floaters to score in the lane.

Kristynn Knight (Raleigh, North Carolina), Carolina Waves – 2022

Knight is a promising guard who heads into her freshman year of high school next year. She blends skill and basketball IQ to make the right play often. Impressively Knight was willing to move even when she did not have the basketball, which is a skill that many young guards do not embrace.



Jaeda Scott (Clayton, North Carolina), Carolina Lynx – 2019

In an age where post players are asked to do more than just post up and rebound, Scott has the tools to fit into a modern basketball offense. She has range on her jumper consistently to the elbow area and showed glimpses of being able to hit shots beyond the arc. Her ball skill is solid enough to be able to be a reversal option at the top of the key. This is not to say that Scott is simply a post that likes to float along the perimeter. Rather, her back to the basket game is complete with finishes with either hand. Getting into A-1 physical condition should be top priority as she eyes the July viewing period.



Diamond Thomas (Raleigh, North Carolina), Carolina Lynx – 2021

Thomas stole the show at this camp. From leading her team to a 3 on 3 championship to dominating the 5 on 5 section of the camp, Thomas made plays all over the court. She made it look easy in the process. She worked the pick and roll flawlessly. She also has instincts to make the right play even when she does not have the ball in her hands. While some might point to her size as a potential detractor, Thomas’ game is big enough to make her an impact player for years to come.



Around the Rim

Class of 2021 Ashlee Allen of Raleigh, North Carolina, showed great play making skills at the camp. Her ability to get into the lane balanced with her 3-point range make her a tough cover.

Class of 2021 Aysia Foster of Knightdale, North Carolina, has big upside in this game. Her length, skill and versatility make her a threat to score in a number of ways.

Class of 2019 Nakaya Crawley of Durham, North Carolina, showed a terrific jumper behind the ball screen. She was particularly effective hitting shots in the midrange off the bounce.

Class of 2021 forward Tamsi Echendu of Cary, North Carolina, does a fantastic job of using her body to gain angles to score. She was very effective during the camp.

Class of 2021 Madison Fauntleroy of Holly Springs, North Carolina, gained our attention with her quick ball handling skills. She was able to create space going down hill.

Class of 2022 guard Landon Yocum of Glenn, North Carolina, showed up ready to play and get better at the camp. Her work ethic and fundamentals point to bigger things in the future.

Class of 2020 guard Faith Resto of Durham, North Carolina, impressed with her fundamentals and passing skills.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.