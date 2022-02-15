BClayRecruiting: Madison Moten – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Madisen Moten

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: (Houston, Texas)

Date: December 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Austin, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Moten is young in the game but she’s a quick and focused guard prospect in the making. She can hit the open three with space but will need less and less as her strength comes. Her handle and ball skill is the strength of her game at the moment. As she gets older and more experienced we’d like to see her communicate more on the floor. We just worked with her in the fall in Dallas and her performance here this winter in Austin solidfies for us she has the skill base to develop moving forward.

