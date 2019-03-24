PSB Spring Showdown – Day 3 EBA Super 64 Camp Invites – March 24, 2019

by

Lawrenceville, Georgia – The spring travel basketball season began this weekend with the PSB Spring Showdown. Thirty-two teams from across the Southeast met up at Central Gwinnett High School to get quality competition and premier media coverage. Below are players who caught our staff’s eye and earned EBA Super 64 Camp invites. The Super 64 Camp is a National Showcase that is hosted annually on the first weekend in June. It features many of the top players from across the country. Read the Day 1 standouts HERE and Day 2 HERE.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Maren Cline – Triple Double – 2023

Cline led her team in points and to win this morning. Her 20 + points included several from long range. Cline is one of many talented prospects from the Triple Double Basketball organization.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Hannah Hoffman – Alabama Southern Starz – 2021

Hoffman had a big morning for Southern Starz scoring double digits in a win for her team. The fundamental guard showed her ability to score in a variety of ways today.

Photo cred – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

Maddie Erickson – North Georgia Magic – 2022

Erickson is a promising young post player. She showed a strong back to the basket post game. Her ability to hit jump hooks over her left shoulder should give coach Chad Jones another offensive option within his half-court sets.

Photo cred – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

Anna Gliatta – North Georgia Magic – 2022

Gliatta did a great job of play-making today. She attacked the lane to score and dish to teammates. She reminded our staff of Lochlain Corliss (Emmanuel College). Corliss is a North Forsyth HS alum where Gliatta also attends school.

Photo cred – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

Nyla Moore – FBC Hoopstars – 2020

Moore is taking huge steps this spring as a prospect. She is showing the nose to score the ball as she had multiple games this weekend with 20 points plus. She figures to be a central part of coach JD Davis’ offensive scheme this year.

Photo cred – Kris Watkins (@SHReport)

Sierra Wynn – FBC Hoopstars – 2020

Wynn had a huge game Sunday afternoon with 18 points in a win. The 6-1 frontline prospect is showing improved touch around the basket. Given that combination of size and skill, she should be a prospect that is on college coaches’ radar in the region.

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Julia Craft – Lady Warriors Elite – 2020

Craft made a name for herself at this tournament with her quick release and shooting accuracy. The 5-5 guard is a high energy player that can change the course of the game with her shooting ability.

Photo – Larry Rhinehart

Kristyn Goshay – Georgia Pearls – 2021

Goshay continues to be a steady floor general for the Pearls. Her ability to lock down on the perimeter defensively while also making smart plays offensively make her very valuable.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.