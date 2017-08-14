BrandonClayScouting.com: Tre Jones to Duke – August 14, 2017

by

Class of 2018 guard Tre Jones of Apple Valley, Minn., has chosen to continue his basketball career at Duke University. Jones established himself as one of the country’s premier point guard options early in his high school days. A five-star prospect, Jones has made a living off of big time performances on marquee stages. From Breakdown Classic and Nike EYBL play to USA Basketball, the dynamic point guard never seems to get rattled regardless of how bright the lights are. He’ll take that moxy and skill down south to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Jones’ BrandonClayScouting.com Social Media Timeline

#BCSReport Top '18 PG Tre Jones continues to get high interest from Duke. READ HERE: https://t.co/TgiMMSGLPf pic.twitter.com/VhPixGJY2R — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) November 23, 2016

Loved 5-star '18 PG Tre Jones (MN) at USA Camp. Showed out again tonight in a win. 23 pts, 7-14 FGA's & 5 stls. pic.twitter.com/4xz3vaKfpm — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) December 6, 2015

LIVE National Coverage: USAB Boys Camp (CO). '18 PG's battling! Darius Garland

Elijah Hardy

Tre Jones

Javonte Smart pic.twitter.com/vOKqDLRz5f — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) October 4, 2015

Just like Dec. at Breakdown Classic, Tre Jones got it going Thurs. at USA Basketball. STORY: http://t.co/EZMbbT9dnu pic.twitter.com/Iii1HhtD1b — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 29, 2015

USA U16 Team Includes: Jordan Brown

Wendall Carter

Tre Jones

Jaylen Nowell

Javonte Smart

Gary Trent

Robert Woodard pic.twitter.com/NIRmBirmGD — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) June 2, 2015

USA Basketball Thurs. Stock Risers:

'18 Jordan Brown

'17 Markus Howard

'18 Tre Jones

'17 Jaylen Nowell

'17 Gary Trent pic.twitter.com/5pWj92YOW8 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 29, 2015

