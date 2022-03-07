BClayRecruiting: Grace Ridley – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Grace Ridley

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Dalton HS (Dalton, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Coming off of a fantastic high school season, Ridley has proven herself to be one of the Peach State’s elite forwards in the class. She’s got a knack for rebounding and finishing around the rim. This offseason, look for Ridley to concentrate on improving her outside shot, ball handling while not losing the ability to produce inside of 15 feet that has made her so special in the first place.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars#BClayRecruiting x @seanstickssmith



Welcome ‘24 Grace Ridley of Dalton HS (GA) to the Club Program.



She’s an elite forward in Georgia’s 2024 class.



TWITTER @GraceRidley16



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/gRshoXVjF0 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 7, 2022

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com