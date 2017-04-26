BrandonClayScouting.com: Abi Oates – SMP Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Class of 2020 shooting guard Abi Oates of Statesboro, Ga., is a high academic option in the class.

Brandon Clay’s takeaway – PSBTipOffClassic (Apr. 2017): Oates is a good shooter with size on the perimeter. She can hit the open jumper, is a quality defender and knows how to play the game at a high level.

Name: Abi Oates

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2020

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Pinewood Christian (Statesboro, Ga.)

Club Team: South Georgia Storm

