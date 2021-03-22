BClayRecruiting: Rundown – March 22, 2021

by

Jordan Gary gets Toccoa Falls offer

A 6-foot-6 frontcourt prospect, it was only a matter of time before Class of 2021 Jordan Gary’s (Ga.) recruitment began to pickup steam. Toccoa Falls stepped up to the plate with an offer for the bouncy unsigned senior last week. He’s a legitimate next level guy who was named All-Region based on his play this past season for Hiram.

Crown Bo Barber a state champion

Class of 2021 point guard Bo Barber (Ala.) stepped into a new situation this season at perennial powerhouse Mountain Brook High and immediately help guide them to the state title. Barber has new interest from programs ranging from Covenant and Millsaps all the way out to Iowa Central. We expect him to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Tony Carpio continues to ascend

As Class of 2022 forward Tony Carpio keeps growing so does his game. Carpio now stands at 6-8 and is fresh off of a school season in which he was named All-State for his Providence Christian School play. Carpio is seeing increasing interest from multiple Division One schools from as far away as California as well as the elite Division Three institutions including Washington University St. Louis and NYU.

