BClayRecruiting: Peyton Freiermuth – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Peyton Freiermuth

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Westlake HS (Austin, Texas)

Club Team: ASGR Southwest Select

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 12, 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Austin, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Freiermuth’s game is starting to round the corner as she’ll be a key piece for one of the state’s premier school programs next season. She’s come a long way since our first eval almost two years adding several inches physically. Freiermuth is working on her skill set to be a reliable catch to shoot threat from the outside in addition to a multi-faceted kid on both ends of the floor as well.

Date: August 21, 2019

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Freiermuth emerged as a new name for me to keep a close watch on. Her skill set lends itself to spending time either on or off the ball. For the smooth guard prospect, learning when to assert herself offensively is a major key for the 2019-20 school season. Freiermuth has the IQ to be a high-level position defender as well. In that regard, she can be a well-rounded option and arguably one of the Lone Star State’s more talented guards in the class.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay x @eliteisearned Training Academy:



📍Austin, TX

🗓 June 13-14



Future 🔥 x @BrandonClayPSB



Peyton Freiermuth

Macey Hein

KK Jones

Kate Faith Valle

Kastyn Young



SIGN UP & JOIN US: https://t.co/NZsKr8410I



GET YOUR COLLEGE RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/7KXMuvmxFE — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 29, 2020

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 x #EBAAllAmerican🍑

🗓 8/24-25

📍 ATL



Raeven Boswell & Peyton Freiermuth are both Elite Basketball Academy vets. They shined today at #PSBElite32🍑



Look forward to working with them in August



National Camp ✉️’s Locked In



JOIN: https://t.co/2zO9ALvTs2 pic.twitter.com/JPFII0jACa — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 26, 2019

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 x #EBAAllAmerican🍑

🗓 August 24-25

📍 ATL



Rising Freshman Watch



Mallory Collier

Kayli Dunn

Peyton Freiermuth

Rachel Reichard

Pace Rickard



National Showcase ✉️ Secured 💯



REGISTER: https://t.co/2zO9ALNuQC



IG #BrandonClayTV🍑🎥: https://t.co/hkcw1sr9ZG pic.twitter.com/eIackTtHQD — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 3, 2019

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com