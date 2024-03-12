BClayRecruiting: Skyler Brady – Consulting & College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Skyler Brady

Height: 5’8”

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Jefferson (Jefferson, Georgia)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/skyler-brady#campbr-evaluations

I vibe with '25 Skyler Brady's game out of Jefferson. Kid can hoop for real. Keep a close eye on her this spring.



— B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 10, 2024

'25 G Skyler Brady of Jefferson (GA) has a new Shooting Session Eval from the Brandon Clay Elite 100 Showcase.



She's on our Spring Watch List 📈.



— ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) March 14, 2023

After working with '25 Skyler Brady and '26 Ellison Steinhauer last Saturday, I saw them standout in a gym full of kids today.



— B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 19, 2023

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at [email protected].