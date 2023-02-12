by

Vitals:

Name: Michaela Fairwell

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: CG

School / Hometown: Desert Vista (Phoenix, Arizona)

Player Evaluations:

Date: December 18, 2022

Location: Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix, Arizona)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Fairwell has the length and skill to be effective at multiple perimeter positions. She’s both a slasher and shot maker which is tough to find. Fairwell also possesses the ability to become a major threat on the defensive end in the modern era of positionless versatility. She is just starting to mature physically which means her best days of basketball should still be far in front of her. — Brandon Clay

