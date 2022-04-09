BClayRecruiting: Dakota Phillips – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Dakota Phillips

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG / PG

School / Hometown: Hart County High School (Hartwell, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2024 prospect Dakota Phillips of Hart County HS (GA) has the frame to be an effective driver coupled with the skill to be an effective shooter. Phillips is a no frills worker. She comes in the gym, laces up her sneakers and goes to work. Phillips is learning how to direct traffic with the ball in her hand and quarterback a defense with her voice.

