Name: Boomer Minch

Height: 5’4″

HS Grad Year: 2028

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Mount Vernon (Fortville, Indiana)

Date: September 10, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Elite 100 Training Session (Indianapolis)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Minch is putting the time in on his craft. He’s worked with our staff in Atlanta and Indianapolis this summer. Minch has both a work ethic and confidence level that will allow him to keep growing in the right direction skill wise as his frame matures over the coming years. Keep an eye on his game.

