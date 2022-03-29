BClayRecruiting: Hannah Cail – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Hannah Cail

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Calvary Day School (Savannah, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Cail is a dynamic option in the backcourt. She can shoot it, drive it and make plays off the bounce. At the next level, Cail will have to show that she can quarterback a team with her voice to be an elite leader. She’s a bright kid who has all the tools and the mental makeup to be successful in that role. Expect her to blow up this club season.

