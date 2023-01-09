by

Vitals:

Name: Kayla Cleaveland

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PF

School / Hometown: River Ridge (Woodstock, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 10, 2023

Location: She Got Game (Suwanee, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Much like Vince’s eval below, Cleaveland’s skill is tailor made for the modern game. She can shoot the midrange and the 3-pointer as well as make plays around the rim. A left-hand dominant shooter, Cleaveland has the ability to make things happen on both ends of the floor. She was matched up with Leah Brooks (Alabama commit / 2024) and played her even.

Date: December 10, 2022

Location: Sandy’s Spiel Showcase (Grayson, GA)

Evaluator: Vince Smith

Cleaveland is a tough matchup. She came out of the gate on fire with 11 of her team’s first 19 points. Cleaveland’s versatility and skill helped River Ridge pull away from Grayson early en route to a big road win over a Grayson roster that is one of the Peach State’s best.

Brandon Clay Scouting



She Got Game ATL Stars



‘24 Leah Brooks

‘25 Kayla Cleaveland

‘23 Emma Risch

‘24 Brooke Suttle

‘24 Tianna Thompson

‘25 Skyla Tuthill

‘24 Trinity Vance

‘24 CJ Wilson pic.twitter.com/TTyNwIbuih — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 8, 2023

