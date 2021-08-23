BClayRecruiting: Danauje Brooks – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Danauje Brooks

Height: 5’0″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Northwood Temple Academy (Hope Mills, North Carolina)

Player Evaluations:

Date: August 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Brooks is a dynamic guard capable of making plays by getting into the lane or knocking down the outside jumper. In that way, she’s a lightning quick option in the backcourt and can serve as a tempo changer for a team looking for a change of pace guard. Brooks has a willingness to watch games outside of her time in the gym will take her a long way in knowing what she’s seeing when she laces up her sneakers to hoop.

Date: August 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Brooks is a quick, slashing point guard who can set up her teammates with the pass. Her crossover move is effective and can power to the rim once she has turned the corner. Her vision is the strength of her game. She can find her teammates with the pass effectively. She is also a threat to pull-up and hit jumpers in the midrange. Add in her communication skills and she has a full package of point guard skills. Proving that she can impact the game versus bigger guards will be an important part of her game.

Social Media Updates:

