BrandonClayScouting: Top 40 Evals – March 13, 2020

Brandon Clay and his staff provided top notch training and exposure at the BCS Top 40 Camp. Photo – @lugardophotography

JJ Hayes – Pinecrest Academy (Cumming, GA) – 2022

Armed with a college-ready frame today, Hayes still has a good bit of upside in his two years left at the high school level. He plays hard and is capable of serving as a primary perimeter guy or even a small ball 4 player who excels in pick and pop situations. There’s a lot to like about Hayes game and disposition especially as he grows his in-game ball handling ability.

Logan Hockaday – Athens Academy (Watkinsville, GA) – 2023

What Hockaday lacks in size, he makes up for in skill and work ethic. He’s on the road to being a productive prospect over the next few years as his body catches up to what he sees on the floor. Hockaday came in and worked with a technician’s like attention to detail from the opening drill until the end of the scrimmages.

Lane Hopper – Banks County (Homer, GA) – 2022

Hopper’s got next for a program that has become a perennial state tournament entry. He’ll get to learn from Clay Gosnell during the 2020-21 season which will only aid his growth. Hopper was dialed in and focused for the duration of the event. That willingness to grind and improve will be what sets his game apart from other guards in his size range.

Seth Hubbard – St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA) – 2022

Hubbard was absolutely outstanding in this setting. He led from the front with his skill set and work ethic. A dynamic perimeter threat, Hubbard scored and distributed consistently making the correct read based on what he was seeing. A two-time state champion already, Hubbard will see his role shift a bit next school season as Xavier signee Dwon Odom heads off to college. Based on his play here, Hubbard is more than ready to become an elite primary scorer.

Nick Issac – Mountain View (Buford, GA) – 2022

I’m fortunate to see Isaac play multiple times a month at the local gym in our neighborhood. He’s grown 4-5 inches since we first met 18 months ago and his motor has completely revved up in the process. Isaac is emerging as a productive scoring guard with legitimate length. Can he grow his game again over the next 18 months like he has the past 18?

Eric Kency Jr. – Lakeside (Evans, GA) – 2023

Kency Jr. has next out of the Augusta area. He’s dynamic with the rock and should fill out nicely in due time. Until then, Kency Jr. is already showing the type of skill set that caught Sean “Sticks” Smith’s attention during the event. Armed with a solid handle and jumper, there’s a high ceiling for Kency Jr. over the next three years. We’ll be in the gym with him the whole way.

Andrew McConnell – Lanier (Sugar Hill, GA) – 2021

More times than not when he strolls in, McConnell is the coolest kid in the gym. Sunday was no different. Coming off of a state championship game appearance and visits to Georgia as well as Kennesaw State, McConnell was locked in and ready to work. He’s got a smooth yet quick release on his long range jumper but can also attack to get to the rim. If he keeps working on his defensive prowess this offseason, McConnell should start the 2020-21 season as one of the premier guards in the Peach State.

Dakota Orr – Banks County (Homer, GA) – 2021

I’ve worked with Orr a dozen times since his middle school days and this was his most impressive showing without question. He’s got the length and bounce to be effective on both ends of the hardwood in the frontcourt. It’s always been a matter of consistency with effort and finishing. If this evaluation is any indication, Orr is trending in the right direction heading into his senior season.

JaQuavious Peek – Greene County () – 2021

Peek is a cat quick, shifty backcourt threat. He has the speed and ability to make life hard for opposing ball handlers or defenders. Peek’s ability to increase his physical strength this offseason will only add to those attributes. He’s a dynamic option to keep an eye on.

Keaton Tait – MLK (Ellenwood, GA) – 2023

Only a freshman, Tait has a build usually reserved for a prospect at least two years older already. He displayed a high level work ethic to match and appears to be the type of prospect I’ll be talking about for years to come. As with most underclassmen, learning how and when to make the right play in an elite setting is a place for him to develop but a solid foundation exists.

Bryson Taylor – Mill Creek (Buford, GA) – 2022

Taylor brought a combination of athleticism and energy to the academy. He plays hard on both ends making multiple positive plays as a result. As he gets more and more comfortable with his ball handling, expect Taylor’s overall production to keep going up.