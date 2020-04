by

Class of 2022 guard Bryson Taylor of Braselton, Georgia, has good days in front of him on the hardwood. Photo – @lugardophotography

Bryson Taylor

Class of 2022

Mill Creek HS (Braselton, Georgia)

Height: 6’1″

Position: Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

Taylor brought a combination of athleticism and energy to the academy. He plays hard on both ends making multiple positive plays as a result. As he gets more and more comfortable with his ball handling, expect Taylor’s overall production to keep going up.