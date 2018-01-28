BrandonClayScouting.com: Oates Showcases Herself as a Winner – January 28, 2018

by

Next chance for exposure….

The next Coach Hemi Showcase is March 3-4 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. See the details HERE.

BrandonClayScouting.com: Oates Showcases Herself as a Winner – January 27, 2018

#SMPMember🍑 Program News

Powered by @BClayScouting ‘20 G Abi Oates (@abioates10) continues to showcase herself as a major piece to a team’s success. She’s got Pinewood Academy on a roll. Her #BrandonClayScouting Page: https://t.co/CLYVFrIBPS @coachjamie34 @SouthGaStorm https://t.co/FLnR7d4YEL — SMP Recruit Exposure (@SMPMemberPSB) January 27, 2018

Class of 2020 guard Abi Oates of Pinewood Academy (GA) has a fantastic 2017 club season with South Georgia Storm. She has not missed a beat during the school so far getting her Pinewood roster off to a 14-0 record as the year turned to 2018. Before the year ended, Oates also took a trip to visit Lipscomb unofficially. She is a versatile option who showed at the #PSBEndOfTheRoad event last fall a willingness to do whatever it takes in an effort to make sure her team comes out victorious. By definition, Oates is a potential shooting specialist with the heart and work ethic of a winner.

Highlights of Oates from #CoachHemi678 courtesy of Parallels Media



Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.