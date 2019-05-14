BrandonClayScouting.com: Mariyah Fletcher – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Player Evaluations:﻿

May 2019: “Fletcher has become a high level option in the front court. She is consistently making plays against some of the nation’s premier prospects. Fletcher’s willingness to play with contact makes her a tough matchup for opposing teams on both ends of the hardwood. ” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

Vitals:﻿

Name: Mariyah Fletcher

Height: 5’11”

HS Grad Year: 2020

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Eagles Landing HS (McDonough, Ga.)

Club Team: OMG-TGE #PSBFamily



Social Media Updates:

#PSBMayDay@OMGTGE started today with a win



Jaleah Storr led the way with 12pts & Mariyah Fletcher added 11pts



Follow today's standouts at the link belowhttps://t.co/2JV0pjQ5s7 pic.twitter.com/AwNtOcLdeb — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) May 11, 2019



#PSBSpringShowdown



OMG-TGE finished off the weekend with a double digit win. Multiple players contributing in the cause.



2020s Mariyah Fletcher, Chelsea Aalim & Jae'la Dunn gaining traction this spring



Today's #EBASuper64 Camp Invites herehttps://t.co/fZSWoHYyax pic.twitter.com/IfDCrbOvMv — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) March 31, 2019

#PSBSpringShowdown



‘20 guard duo Jaleah Storr & Mariyah Fletcher lead @OMGTGE to a win over AL Starz ‘20 Veal



Fletcher lead all scorers w/ 18pts @mariyahf_5



Storr follows up w/ 15pts of her own @jstorr_11 — ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) March 31, 2019

#CoachHemi678 Showcase

✍🏼



‘21 Mariyah Fletcher (GA)

🔘lefty, high energy, shot maker



‘22 Asia Gant (GA)

🔘young guard w/ ⚡️quick 1st step



‘21 Keslynn Oxendine (GA)

🔘shot maker, versatile



‘21 Jada Session (GA)

🔘inside/outside threat pic.twitter.com/3QYBVpM81s — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) October 10, 2018

#EBAAllAmerican



2020 Mariyah Fletcher is another player you should know if you don't already. Good length & moves around with a high motor. pic.twitter.com/8oeKllPy4N — PSB Events (@PeachStateBBall) September 3, 2017

