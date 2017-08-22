BrandonClayScouting.com: Jaedon LeDee sets four visits – August 22, 2017

by

Class of 2018 forward Jaedon Ledee of Houston, Texas released a Final Eight with four of the schools already having official visit dates set: Ohio State Sept. 9, California Sept. 16, LSU Sept. 30 and UCLA Oct. 6th. LeDee has been on our radar since before entering his freshman year of high school.

We identified LeDee as a potential Elite 100 prospect dating back to his USA Basketball eval during his sophomore year that read, “LeDee has the physical tools to be one of the better overall prospects in the class. His right-handed jump shot is pure with the size to eventually take contact to finish on a regular basis on the interior.”

With over 40,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember for maximum Recruiting Exposure: Click the Logo Below

LeDee’s Highlights at the NBPA Top 100 Camp

LeDee’s BrandonClayScouting.com Social Media Timeline

USA Basketball Stock Risers: '18 Kezo Brown

'18 JaeDon LeDee

'17 Alex Reese

'17 Jarred Vanderbilt

'18 Robert Woodard pic.twitter.com/mMjYGMByYK — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) May 30, 2015

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com