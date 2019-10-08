BCSSelect24 National Academy: Ally Vantimmeren

by

Vitals:﻿

Name: Ally Vantimmeren

Height: 6’2”

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Jenison HS (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Club Team: Michigan Crossover

BrandonClayScouting TheBCSReport Podcast Mentions:

Player Evaluations:

August 2019 @ BrandonClayScouting.com All-American Showcase: “Vantimmeren of Grand Rapids, Michigan was a pleasant surprise here at the showcase. A left-hand dominant prospect, she made the trek from up north to be a part of a loaded field managing to stand out herself. She has a national recruitment that matches her development given her play here. Keep an eye on her as a potential add to the Elite 100 national rankings.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)



#BCSSelect24 Social Media Updates:

#BrandonClayScouting🍑 Report x @ProspectsNation Article



✔️ Premium Recaps

✔️ Inside Intel



I told a Big 10 subscriber that ‘21 Ally Vantimmeren (MI) is legit.



I told a Big 10 subscriber that '21 Ally Vantimmeren (MI) is legit.

#BCSTrainingAcademy🍑 Indiana

🗓 Sept. 14-15

📍 INDIANAPOLIS



'21 F Ally Vantimmeren came from Michigan to train & spend time with me last month.



We got so much work done that she's coming back again in two weeks.



Who will be next to join us?



REGISTER: https://t.co/wLYYh339MA pic.twitter.com/rR1jd9qqf2 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) September 4, 2019

