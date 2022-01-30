BClayRecruiting: Nylah Nuri – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Nylah Nuri
Height: 5’10″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: SG / SF
School / Hometown: Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Georgia)
Player Evaluations:
Date: January 2022
Location: High School Game (Johns Creek, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Nuri went for 30 points tonight on multiple catch and shoot 3-point opportunities coupled with a couple of buckets on drives to the basket. For Nuri, she’s looking to be a threat on her touches and will improve her game as she uses her physicality more on both ends. She has the size and strength to be an ideal 3-and-D kid on the perimeter.
Date: August 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Nuri hit several big jumpshots during gameplay. She has the skill and release point accuracy to be a real sniper in-game at the next level. If anything, picking her spots consistently is the next spot for her progression.
