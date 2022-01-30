BClayRecruiting: Nylah Nuri – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Nylah Nuri

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / SF

School / Hometown: Johns Creek (Johns Creek, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 2022

Location: High School Game (Johns Creek, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Nuri went for 30 points tonight on multiple catch and shoot 3-point opportunities coupled with a couple of buckets on drives to the basket. For Nuri, she’s looking to be a threat on her touches and will improve her game as she uses her physicality more on both ends. She has the size and strength to be an ideal 3-and-D kid on the perimeter.

Date: August 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Nuri hit several big jumpshots during gameplay. She has the skill and release point accuracy to be a real sniper in-game at the next level. If anything, picking her spots consistently is the next spot for her progression.

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting x @SoutheastAStars



I watched ‘23 G Nylah Nuri of Johns Creek (GA) go for 30 points, 7 steals on Saturday.



She’s a big guard at 5’10” with tons of upside. @SeanSticksSmith will love coaching her.



MORE INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/IM1ELf7IV1 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 25, 2022

Southeast All Stars News via @SeanSticksSmith & #TheSticksReport



Excited to coach Nylah Nuri (2023 – GA) this spring / summer. She has the @Jarrett_PRO stamp of approval from @KyleSandy355’s Showcase.



View Our Website https://t.co/byrCleuGVE pic.twitter.com/vbkfCWUd1Z — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) December 28, 2021

Brandon Clay College Recruiting BClayRecruiting x @brandonclaypsb



“150+ college placements since 2015.”



I’ll be out at games all over Metro Atlanta today.



Watch List



Nylah Nuri

Londyn Walker

Toni Warren

Ava Grace Watson

Chazadi Wright



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/0jzTl3koAS — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 22, 2022

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Aug 21-22 ATL

Aug 28-29 ATL

Sept 11-12 Indy

Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



‘23 Nylah Nuri (GA) is 🔒 in to train with me in Atlanta.



Up Next@MakayahMj@JalynnStaten@AnnaConza1



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/AzKahjHr2N — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 1, 2021

