BClayRecruiting: Chase Ballard – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:

Name: Chase Ballard

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Lithonia (Lithonia, Georgia)

Club Team: Georgia Canes

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Ballard is a dynamic option at the point guard position. His end-to-end speed coupled with his understanding of what he’s seeing makes him a player despite not possessing prototypical size. Ballard is a steady hand who can run a team on both ends of the floor. In that way, he’s got a moxie that resembles a QB1 on the gridiron like Brees or Wilson where the lack of a couple inches is offset by making all the throws and reading coverages. From a basketball standpoint, that reference immediately brings to mind current NBA guard Jared Harper. Ballard is a guy who will fight, claw and scrap on every single possession but is skilled enough to make shots, create plays at the same time.

