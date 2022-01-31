BClayRecruiting: Tianna Thompson – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Name: Tianna Thompson

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Galloway (Atlanta, Georgia)

Date: January 2022

Location: High School Game (Marietta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2024 guard Tianna Thompson of Galloway School (GA) dropped 30 points in a game that I watched on Tuesday night. Her most recent offer is from Virginia Tech. She’s a willing scorer who looks to attack off the bounce early and often.

Date: June 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Thompson looked like an ELITE 60 caliber prospect recruiting wise. At our Atlanta Academy in June, both she and classmate Lexi Blue were partnered in multiple drills with both looking the part of NCAA Tournament caliber guards. Thompson has had a fantastic run so for this year showcasing herself as a guard who is willing to put the time in training to take her game to the next level. Her jumpshot is coming along nicely with an off the dribble game that is already upper echelon in the class nationally.

