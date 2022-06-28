by

Vitals:

Name: Ella Skrzyniarz

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Vista Del Lago (Folsom, California)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 12, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Skrzyniarz flew over 2,000 miles one way to showcase her game and develop at the same time. That alone speaks volume to both her commitment to improving as well as her work ethic. Skrzyniarz’s on floor performance went a long way to backup the fact that she’s a college level prospect in due time. A dynamic guard who plays with a bounce to her step, she was a consistent shot maker both off of the catch and shoot as well as the attack off of the bounce. In that regard, Skrzyniarz’s play here put her firmly on my radar for the next three summers.

