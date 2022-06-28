Vitals:
Name: Ella Skrzyniarz
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2025
Position: SG
School / Hometown: Vista Del Lago (Folsom, California)
Player Evaluations:
Date: June 12, 2022
Location: Brandon Clay Training Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Skrzyniarz flew over 2,000 miles one way to showcase her game and develop at the same time. That alone speaks volume to both her commitment to improving as well as her work ethic. Skrzyniarz’s on floor performance went a long way to backup the fact that she’s a college level prospect in due time. A dynamic guard who plays with a bounce to her step, she was a consistent shot maker both off of the catch and shoot as well as the attack off of the bounce. In that regard, Skrzyniarz’s play here put her firmly on my radar for the next three summers.
Social Media Updates:
Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com