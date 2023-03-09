by

Vitals:

Name: Sarah Gordon

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SF / PF

School / Hometown: Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Alabama)

Player Evaluations:

Date: February 18, 2023

Location: Brandon Clay Scouting Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Gordon can flat out shoot the basketball on the perimeter. In that regard, she projects to be one of the best options in the region if not on the entire Eastern Seaboard. Gordon shoots it as well as current Tennessee starter Tess Darby did at the same stage in high school. Gordon’s talent will be on full display the next two summers with the Southeast All Stars. — Brandon Clay

Brandon Clay x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



EVERYONE IS FOLLOWING SAS 👀📝



‘25 F Sarah Gordon of Vestavia Hills (AL) has an offer from UAB.



I’ll work with Gordon this Saturday at the Elite 100 Showcase.



APRIL EVAL: Virginia Beach Invitational pic.twitter.com/DEHPHHCQhi — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 8, 2023

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



WHERE ELITE PLAYERS PLAY 🔥🔥🔥



Welcome ‘25 Sarah Gordon of Vestavia Hills (AL) to the Program.



APRIL EVAL: Virginia Beach Invitational pic.twitter.com/pdWLHuRRMI — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) March 8, 2023

