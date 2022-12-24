by

Vitals:

Name: Sabrina DeSio

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: SG

School / Hometown: St. Thomas Aquinas (Edison, Jersey)

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 9, 2022

Location: Elite 100 Showcase Chicago (Chicago, IL)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

DeSio is emerging as a sharpshooter to keep a close eye on. She drove up from Indianapolis just for the workout. Seeing her ability to space the floor for her club team matched up perfectly with what DeSio showed here. She’s got legitimate range to 23 feet off the catch and shoot. Like Lenee Beaumont, getting stronger will help DeSio take the next leap in her game.

Date: July 6, 2022

Location: Summer Kickoff (Indianapolis, IN)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Desio can flat fill it up from the wing. She and her teammate Dakota Daniello (Florida Southern commit) are a nice 1-2 shotmaking duo.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com