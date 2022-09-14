by

Vitals:

Name: Rian Forestier

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Brandeis (San Antonio, Texas)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Forestier had a good weekend in a gym full of some of the country’s top perimeter kids like Deal, Lexi Blue, Emma Risch and Diana Collins. She just added an Arkansas offer this morning and has multiple new suitors since the spring eval weekends tipped off back in April. Forestier is shooting the ball well in addition to competing hard on the defensive end of the floor as well. In that regard, she is showing progress from where she was this time 12 months ago.

