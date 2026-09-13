by

Vitals:

Name: Reece Davis

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Deshler (Tuscumbia, Alabama)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR REECE’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

Prospects Nation Player Card: Reece Davis

Social Media Updates:

Sep. 13, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2099215085168169222?s=20

Apr. 1, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2029233412607778919?s=20

Brandon Clay Brand Marketing



Best Evals, Guidance & Marketing in 🏀



🚨CLIENT UPDATE🚨



‘27 PG Reece Davis of Deshler (AL) has scored her 2,000th career point. Davis has already committed to Ole Miss.



➡️ JOIN TODAY: https://t.co/noyHkrK1Fr #BClayMarketing pic.twitter.com/kqc5dl7AfO — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) January 14, 2026

Jan. 18, 2024: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1880716176311095630

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1877914151705825397

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1865810681620029734

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1865575816316277019

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1803104030647885878

Brandon Clay Consulting Evals | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



Auburn HC Johnnie Harris and AC Ketara Chapel are watching ‘27 PG Reece Davis of Deshler / Southeast All Stars (AL) at the Live Period Event today.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzRvZH @Loyal2Mission pic.twitter.com/sQ4qdiwCQx — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 13, 2024

Brandon Clay Consulting | #BClayConsulting | @brandonclaypsb



Multiple clients playing at the Alabama Live Period event tomorrow:



Ryan Bardenwerper: Northridge

Reece Davis: Deshler

Sawyer Kate Hulgan: Plainview

Ryleigh Martin: Hewitt Trussville



PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzQYa9 pic.twitter.com/jIeL22TJSZ — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 12, 2024

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1792165671171711000

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1790478842970120579

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1786742620871356500

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1781672839864541286

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1774208839983739326

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1770120217785430338

https://twitter.com/SoutheastAStars/status/1769121860459897325?s=20

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1767566977827062152?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1767241951403802675?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1766119314430529900?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1764471092880507136?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1764018590330634296?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1762286762414711164?s=20

Brandon Clay Showcases



Mar 9 ATL (‘25-28)



‘27 #BClayRecruiting Member Reece Davis of Deshler (AL) was on campus at Jacksonville State.



She had a MAJOR freshman season.



JOIN https://t.co/KkmmvRexZU



INFO https://t.co/t5qGZoCwRb @CoachEW @Loyal2Mission pic.twitter.com/c3ko0xocdB — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) February 25, 2024

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1756146136639782913?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1755771232295735627?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1755620857953518054?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1749952380290879970?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1748748958367612958?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1748028889870246038?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1743814202119037052?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1724452858337136672?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1721186332272140668?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1721176153979851087?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1711490401511629154?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1697260406828564900?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1690345441127219201?s=20

Brandon Clay Scouting



Headed to Chicago.



Will cover the Champions League Finals & Nike TOC / EYBL plus the https://t.co/GOhIX3Cf8N All American Showcase.



Watch List x #BClayRecruiting@deal_addie@OliviaFrankel25

@stellalockhart8@marynking22

@CrimsonReece4@caterinaravosa pic.twitter.com/8oIZBQREYm — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) July 6, 2023

Brandon Clay Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



July 6 CHI (‘24-29)

Aug 19 ATL (‘24-27)



“Training gives me ELITE on-floor evals.”



Chris Hansen can’t wait to see ‘27 #BClayRecruiting Reece Davis (AL) of @ALSoStarz workout in CHI. Neither can I.



JOIN TODAY https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 pic.twitter.com/OVbgypbYnN — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 29, 2023

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1668621843828465668?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1651963318528012288?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1643018852463177728?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1638180165032329219?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1620078470964576258?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1605957430046707713?s=20&t=o8xQvPDVLov9yGXpcLMAcw

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1583875238592679936?s=20&t=H2Sveix9igpreFHimm899g

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1579833528979976195?s=20&t=H2Sveix9igpreFHimm899g

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100 Showcase:



Aug. 27-28 in ATL

Sept. 10-11 in Indy



‘27 #BClayRecruiting G Reece Davis (AL) is taking her game to new heights.



She’ll visit Mississippi State this weekend.



JOIN https://t.co/c9IvjtGEeG pic.twitter.com/N7mzajHAux — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) August 22, 2022

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100 Showcase:



Aug. 27-28 in ATL

Sept. 10-11 in Indy



‘27 Reece Davis @CrimsonReece4 (AL) has some special gifts at the guard spot. She’s turning the corner with each eval! #BClayRecruiting



JOIN https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayShowcases) August 21, 2022

https://twitter.com/BClayTraining/status/1558549235695603713?s=20&t=t8DfiMgHq8t5StDR7sIfmA

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100 Showcase:



Aug. 20-21, 27-28 in ATL



‘27’s Finley Parker & Reece Davis will train with me this month.



Who’s Next?!@be_skye@ihoop_bre@SkylarWalden14

@kaliyah_burden2



JOIN https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/V97tEYz1S2 — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayShowcases) August 1, 2022

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @bclaytraining



Elite 100 Showcase:



Aug. 20-21, 27-28 in ATL

Sept. 11-12 in Indy



‘27 G Reece Davis of Deshler (AL) was on campus at Auburn today.



She’ll be in Atlanta training with me next month.



JOIN https://t.co/EKjqDSbrO7 #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/pP95vgfqSD — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayShowcases) July 31, 2022

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1548653899329978368?s=20&t=Gjqr9J5eAIVYv1hwXdhdnw

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1543722991921643521?s=20&t=RIGVsYNfRV61Mai_cfndQg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1539987807632035843?s=20&t=RIGVsYNfRV61Mai_cfndQg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1536034545996374018?s=20&t=Yykz-66-CZHSQwSUN5rcNg

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1503373344716075010?s=20&t=MICPvjm_EErQYUk6bHcTtw

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1481297936332042242?s=20

Middle School All-American Training Academies x @brandonclaypsb

Dec 18-19 PHX

Jan 1-2 ATL



Can’t wait to hit the floor with some of our middle school #BClayRecruiting kids:



Bowman

Davis

Flores

Gluesing

King

Koch

Moye

Roman



INFO: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/T0RlEOorXU — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 10, 2021

Brandon Clay Training Academy Tour



Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas

Oct 23-24 Boston



Middle School All-American Academies

Dec. 18-19 Phoenix

Jan. 1-2 Atlanta



‘27 #BClayRecruiting Reece Davis (AL) was on campus at SMU.



She’s invited to Atlanta.



INFO: https://t.co/BuFuimJ0fE pic.twitter.com/Fo2314WWwe — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) September 14, 2021

Brandon Clay All-American Training Academy Tour



Aug 21-22 ATL

Aug 28-29 ATL

Sept 11-12 Indy

Sept 18-19 Iowa

Oct 1-2 Dallas



‘27 #BClayRecruiting PG Reece Davis (AL) was on campus at Baylor last week.



On Deck@plott_ashlyn@kaydenbballer27



INFO: https://t.co/WO5dwbcj21 pic.twitter.com/9FO1H7vn9r — Brandon Clay Showcases (@BClayShowcases) August 5, 2021

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1410990905977409540?s=20

#BClayRecruiting

'27 Reece Davis (AL) has solid fundamentals & a great grasp of the game.



See more @ProspectsNation https://t.co/ghdQEBfSxt



Get a recruiting profile like Reese w/ @bclayrecruiting https://t.co/RI9hemNzYH pic.twitter.com/XVdrqhXuay — Jonathan Hemingway (@JL_Hemingway) June 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1400470692043309056?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1373809030565617668?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1371125404468191235?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1367913498815193090?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1367164965480763396

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1360708047941828611

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1283604055298904066

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies.. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com