by

Vitals:

Name: Reece Davis

Height: 5’2″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Deshler MS (Tuscumbia, Alabama)

Club Team: Alabama Southern Starz

Player Evaluations:

Date: February 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Davis is on pace to be a guard we talk about for years to come. She caught our eye during the Alabama Training Academy last summer and this evaluation showed even more promise. Davis has the skill and fundamental base to be a consistent factor on both ends of the hardwood. She’s a more than capable shot maker already as well.

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boaz, AL)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Davis was the youngest player in the Academy. Davis’ lack of experience didn’t keep her from showing high level footwork at an early age. She has the ability to take coaching then immediately apply it to her game. In that way, Davis projects as a guard we’ll be excited to track and train for years to come.

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boaz, AL)

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Davis is a young point guard who has a bright future on the court. What may be surprising is that she still has more than a few years before she even walks the halls of a high school. She uses both hands to handle and to pass. Most importantly she keeps her eyes up to see the floor and to feed the post. Currently Reese is limited by her size and her slight frame. However, as she matures and grows, we see those things as no longer being considered liabilities.

