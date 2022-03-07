BClayRecruiting: Kendall Emener – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kendall Emener

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PF / C

School / Hometown: First Presbyterian Day (Macon, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Emener has the combination of skill and size that schools nationwide covet. She can finish around the rim with either hand, rebound and run the floor all while possessing the ability to hit the trail 3-pointer. Emener is just scratching the surface of her ability to play the post with college level technique on both ends of the hardwood. She’s a very bright kid which makes her a quick learner.

