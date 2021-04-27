BClayRecruiting: Ramsey Robledo – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Ramsey Robledo

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Clark HS (Shavano Park, Texas)

Club Team: San Antonio Lady Hoops

Player Evaluations:

Date: May 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Austin, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Austin, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In our first evaluation of her game, Robledo caught our staff’s attention with her unique ability to do multiple things on the floor. She can catch to shoot, handle to pass and defend on the other end. While she might not have a specific single specialty, Robledo’s versatility makes her game special.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy



📍Austin, TX

🗓 May 8



‘23 G Ramsey Robledo is the real deal. Swiss Army Knife game.



Up Next@kastyn2005@darynrene@SydneyColleoni@EmFlo6@MakennaWalker34



JOIN https://t.co/Uw7WKLaSnJ



Brandon Clay Recruiting Profiles https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/Cgg6g3XUf8 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) April 27, 2021

