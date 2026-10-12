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#BClayMarketing: Izzy Cherne – Brand Marketing Player Profile

October 12, 2026 by

Vitals:

Name: Izzy Cherne
Height: 5’10″
HS Grad Year: 2028
Position: PG / SG
School / Hometown: Marshfield (Marshfield, Missouri)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR IZZY’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:
https://prospectsnation.com/player/izzy-cherne#campbr-evaluations

Social Media Updates:

October 12, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2109662341990420818?s=20

September 14, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2099520097970765931?s=20

August 28, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2093371320180289883?s=20

July 17, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2078145350506893514?s=20

June 1, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2060158319772188803?s=20

May 28, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2060158319772188803?s=20

April 14, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2043347615496945827?s=20

March 14, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2032813257111531886?s=20

February 24, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2026338046409412919?s=20

January 31, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2017796669257978041?s=20

October 20, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1975716009836486791?s=20

August 20, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1957827020043571356?s=20

August 10, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1954365236921688084?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1874945233663983641
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1721549714066202695?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1717675682359136530?s=20
https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1710821331866919395?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1710696424969498823?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1706808002806992931?s=20
https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1703205779308786017?s=20
https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1700718883018088517?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1700264152265306116?s=20
https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1699564609168941245?s=20

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

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Filed Under: blog, Girls Grassroots Coverage, Peach State Media