Name: Izzy Cherne

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2028

Position: SG

School / Hometown: (Wichita, Kansas)

https://prospectsnation.com/player/izzy-cherne#campbr-evaluations

‘28 #BClayRecruiting member Izzy Cherne (MO) has a new eval from Oklahoma City today.



GET YOUR CARD & EVAL HERE: https://t.co/NidGFe3p3V pic.twitter.com/TbYHNqhFP9 — ProspectsNation.com (@ProspectsNation) September 10, 2023

‘28 #BClayRecruiting W Izzy Cherne (MO) was WORKIN’ in OKC today.



REGISTER https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 pic.twitter.com/q2DP1Xob8p — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 10, 2023

Tomorrow’s Spotlight Shooting group in OKC is 🔥



Trinity Boone

Mataya Brown

Kerrington Campbell

Izzy Cherne

Trinity Cooks

Hadley Gravatt

Mia Hannagan

Morgan Jones

Emma Smith pic.twitter.com/8koXwMK1W2 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 8, 2023

Welcome ‘28 W Izzy Cherne to the Program.



We’ll train in OKC Saturday.



New @ProspectsNation eval on the way.



JOIN TODAY https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/2WodLniHxh — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 6, 2023

May Day Challenge x @BClayTourneys



‘28 G Izzy Cherne (OK) put on an offensive clinic @CherneIzzy is an athletic guard that can score in numerous ways



3 point shooting✔️

Mid range jumper✔️

Create of the bounce✔️@GameBallBasket | @BrandonClayPSB — Xavier Johnson (@XavierSoHoops) May 7, 2023

‘28 W Izzy Cherne has her shooting eval posted.



Plenty of upside here.



She’ll be back in Sept.



JOIN https://t.co/CfT40VlSRC pic.twitter.com/QCc4n4bCU8 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 9, 2023

