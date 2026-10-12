by

Vitals:

Name: Izzy Cherne

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2028

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Marshfield (Marshfield, Missouri)

Player Evaluations via ProspectsNation.com:

CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR IZZY’S PREVIOUS EVALUATIONS FROM THE DESK OF BRANDON CLAY:

https://prospectsnation.com/player/izzy-cherne#campbr-evaluations

October 12, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2109662341990420818?s=20

September 14, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2099520097970765931?s=20

August 28, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2093371320180289883?s=20

July 17, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2078145350506893514?s=20

June 1, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2060158319772188803?s=20

May 28, 2026: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/2060158319772188803?s=20

April 14, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2043347615496945827?s=20

March 14, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2032813257111531886?s=20

February 24, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2026338046409412919?s=20

January 31, 2026: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/2017796669257978041?s=20

October 20, 2025: https://x.com/bclaymarketing/status/1975716009836486791?s=20

August 20, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1957827020043571356?s=20

August 10, 2025: https://x.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1954365236921688084?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclaymarketing/status/1874945233663983641

Brandon Clay Consulting News | #BClayConsulting | Powered by @brandonclaypsb



‘28 W Izzy Cherne (MO) has a scholarship offer from St. Louis.



THE PROGRAM: https://t.co/rgpAKzRvZH pic.twitter.com/zvcV4cd3M0 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 5, 2024

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1721549714066202695?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1717675682359136530?s=20

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1710821331866919395?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1710696424969498823?s=20

Brandon Clay Showcases



Oct 7-8 Kansas City (‘24-29)

April 27 OKC (‘24-29)



“Training gives me ELITE evals.”



I’ll be on the floor with #BClayRecruiting ‘28 Izzy Cherne on Saturday.



Who’s Next@TessKrieger2026@Mattie_Zingg@izzy_rohr@cnc_ball



REGISTER https://t.co/c9IvjtGEeG pic.twitter.com/5nJeyxWXIl — Brandon Clay Brand Marketing (@bclaymarketing) October 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1706808002806992931?s=20

https://twitter.com/bclayrecruiting/status/1703205779308786017?s=20

https://twitter.com/ProspectsNation/status/1700718883018088517?s=20

Brandon Clay Showcases



Sep 16 Charlotte (‘24-29)

Sep 17 ATL (‘24-27)

Sept 23-24 Indy (‘24-29)

Oct 7-8 Kansas City (‘24-29)

Oct 21 ATL (‘28-30)



“Training gives me ELITE evals.”



‘28 #BClayRecruiting W Izzy Cherne (MO) was WORKIN’ in OKC today.



REGISTER https://t.co/CfT40Vll24 pic.twitter.com/q2DP1Xob8p — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) September 10, 2023

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1700264152265306116?s=20

https://twitter.com/BrandonClayPSB/status/1699564609168941245?s=20

May Day Challenge x @BClayTourneys



‘28 G Izzy Cherne (OK) put on an offensive clinic @CherneIzzy is an athletic guard that can score in numerous ways



3 point shooting✔️

Mid range jumper✔️

Create of the bounce✔️@GameBallBasket | @BrandonClayPSB — Xavier Johnson (@XavierSoHoops) May 7, 2023

Brandon Clay Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



June 3 ATL (‘24-27)

June 10 ATL (‘28-29)

June 24 ATL (PG Academy)

July 6 CHI (‘24-29)

Sep 9-10 OKC (‘24-29)



‘28 W Izzy Cherne has her shooting eval posted.



Plenty of upside here.



She’ll be back in Sept.



JOIN https://t.co/CfT40VlSRC pic.twitter.com/QCc4n4bCU8 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 9, 2023

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com