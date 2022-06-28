by

Vitals:

Name: Nadya Gutierrez

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Deer Valley (Glendale, Arizona)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 28, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Gutierrez is a shot maker from beyond the arc. In that regard, she has legitimate range to the 3-point line keeping defenses honest in the process. Gutierrez can get downhill into the lane off of the dribble as well. Defensively, she has shown a consistent willingness to defend the ball from end to end. Her ability to play with pace on both ends of the floor makes her a tough matchup for opponents.

