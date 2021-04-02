BClayRecruiting: Madison Mckinnon – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Madison Mckinnon

Height: 5’8″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Frederickburg HS (Frederickburg, Texas)

Club Team: San Antonio Finest

Player Evaluations:

Date: April 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Mckinnon has the skill and background of a kid who understands how to play. She is a high academic option capable of making a shot while also running a team. McKinnon is a really good fit in almost any situation roster wise based on her style of play and high IQ.

