BClayRecruiting: Madison Hart – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Madison Hart

Height: 5’6″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Sacred Heart Greenwich (Greenwich, Connecticut)

Player Evaluations:

Date: November 23, 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Filmroom

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Hart plays with a passion and energy at the guard position that is hard to come by. In that regard, she’s in an elite category with her effort. Hart is a willing passer with the ability to make open shots as well. Toss in her on ball defensive intensity and there’s a floor general who will make her future college roster better with her presence.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting #BClayRecruiting



“150+ college placements since 2015.”



🚨NEW MEMBER🚨



Really excited to add ‘24 G Madison Hart (CT) to the program.



Dynamic PG. Plays with pace & grit. Will be a @SeanSticksSmith favorite.



PROGRAM INFO https://t.co/tYNfZLbdO2 pic.twitter.com/pyQcwWMXad — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) November 23, 2021

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com