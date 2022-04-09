BClayRecruiting: Kylee Kitts – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kylee Kitts

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PF

School / Hometown: DME Academy (Oviedo, Florida)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2025 prospect Kylee Kitts of DME Academy (FL) has the game to be a threat on the interior or shooting the 3-pointer. Her versatility is hard to come by for a prospect of her age. Kitts upside over the next three years is noteworthy as all of the tools are in place for her to keep improving with each 90-day stretch that passes.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars#BClayRecruiting



Welcome ‘25 Kylee Kitts (FL) to the Club Program.



She has a HUGE upside that will be on display with a team of elite underclass kids.



TWITTER @KyleeKitts



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/jXtBRp1Gt9 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 25, 2022

