BClayRecruiting: Madison Heiss – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:

Name: Madison Heiss

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Highland Prep (Dallas, Texas)

Player Evaluations:

Date: October 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Dallas, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Heiss has fantastic size who can make shots from the outside. Heiss was on point in our first viewing of her game. She is a guard with size and skill who we fully expect to be in the mix with our staff over the next 12 months. Keep a close eye on her development. She’s a definite next level prospect in that regard.

Social Media Updates:

Welcome ‘23 W Madison Heiss @HeissMadison (TX) of @HPHSBasketball / @TXUBasketball to the Program.



We trained together in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/qaiVCU6G4u — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) January 21, 2022

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com