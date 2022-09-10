BClayRecruiting: Kyia Barrett – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kyia Barrett

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Habersham Central (Mount Airy, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 15, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Summer Showcase (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Barrett’s game has improved dramatically since the start of the pandemic. She has the skill set of a modern day combo guard. Barrett projects as a shooter whose shot has developed to the point where she has 3-point range. She is working daily on improving her mechanics. It’s paying off. She’ll have a chance to expand her recruiting with the Southeast All Stars during the first half of July.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com