BClayRecruiting: Khloe Moye – College Recruiting Player Profile

Name: Khloe Moye

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2026

Position: SG

School / Hometown: North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Moye has the emerging skill set to be a consistent threat from the outside here. In due time, the release on her jumpshot will continue to round out and develop giving her range from beyond the 3-point line. Moye seems locked in to consistent development. In that regard, we fully expect her to be a guard capable of scoring in multiple ways.

