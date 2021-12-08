BClayRecruiting: Kelsey DuBois – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Kelsey DuBois

Height: 6’2″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PF

School / Hometown: University (Clay Township, Indiana)

Club Team: Indy Magic

SAT: 1260

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

DuBois has a fantastic looking shot for a prospect in her height range. She’s got the size to make the game hard for opposing frontcourt players when her jumper is on fire. Right now, DuBois developing a consistent, high follow through should be a focal point of growth the next 12 months. Her toolset lends itself to taking another jump in her game.

