BClayRecruiting: Jayda Johnson – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Jayda Johnson
Height: 6’0″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: SF
School / Hometown: Hamden Hall (New Haven, Connecticut)
Player Evaluations:
Date: October 23, 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boston, Massachusetts)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Johnson has a game that seems tailor made for today’s style of play. She has the physical ability to get out in the open floor or be effective in the half court. As Johnson continues to fill out physically, we expect her to check in as arguably the state’s premier player in her class as well as a noteworthy prospect on the national scene too. She already has multiple NCAA Tournament caliber programs who have offered a scholarship.
Date: October 2, 2021
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Dallas, Texas)
Evaluator: Chris Hansen
Jayda Johnson of Connecticut is going to be a major name for our staff all of October. She is a smooth wing with length on the perimeter capable of defending multiple positions. Johnson will also train with us in Boston in three weeks. Her Exodus EYBL club coach, Thomas Davis, was in the building all the way from New York.
Social Media Updates:
