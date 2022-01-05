BClayRecruiting: Gabby Middleton – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Gabby Middleton

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: SF

School / Hometown: O’Donnell (Stoughton, Massachusetts)

Player Evaluations:

Date: January 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

In a gym full of her peers, Middleton showed that she is more than capable of standing out. She was able to attack off the bounce to score it and make open shots as well. She’s a powerful option capable of making an impact at the basket with her rebounding and defensive ability as well.

Date: October 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Boston, Massachusetts)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

One of the youngest campers in the building, class of 2027 guard Gabby Middleton of Stoughton, Massachusetts showed the touch good shooters all seem to possess. Her mechanics were noticeably crisper 30 minutes into the workout. Middleton will need to work her raising her shooting pocket.

