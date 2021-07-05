BClayRecruiting: Emily Roman – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Emily Roman

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2027

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Cedar Park MS (Cedar Park, Texas)

Club Team: Phoenix Select

Player Evaluations:

Date: May 2021

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Austin, Texas)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

This was our first time on the floor with Roman. She has a huge upside if she’ll continue to attend elite shooting, overall skill development sessions like this one. Roman’s attitude was top notch showing growth in her technique even in this one-hour segment. There’s a lot to like about where Roman can go from here.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies.. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com