BClayRecruiting: Gabbie Grooms – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:

Name: Gabbie Grooms

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Landmark Christian (Fairburn, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars



Player Evaluations:

Date: March 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2024 guard Gabbie Grooms of Landmark Christian (GA) has a chance to be the state’s premier shot maker from the outside. She has the mind and IQ to be effective on the ball or off depending on the situation. As Grooms continues to get more comfortable playing alongside and elite level guards, her offensive creativity will only continue to blossom.

#SticksSkillsTraining

X@SoutheastAStars



As her court savvy continues to increase, the Skill Set and GRIT @GabbieGrooms plays with only become more lethal.



Good showing at #BCSShowdown pic.twitter.com/VEpFWkps2A — Sean Smith (@SeanSticksSmith) April 4, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars#BClayRecruiting x @seanstickssmith



‘24 PG Gabbie Grooms (GA) has been named Region 2A-Private Player of the Year.



TWITTER @GabbieGrooms



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 @Ladygrooms27 pic.twitter.com/pmzXwAc1M3 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 14, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars#BClayRecruiting x @SoutheastAStars



Welcome ‘24 G Gabbie Grooms of Landmark Christian (GA) to the Club Program.



She’s an elite prospect in the Peach State.



PROGRAM WEBSITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 @Ladygrooms27 @PGH_Georgia pic.twitter.com/asajBZyhyR — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 7, 2022

