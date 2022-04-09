BClayRecruiting: Gabbie Grooms – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Gabbie Grooms
Height: 5’9″
HS Grad Year: 2024
Position: PG / SG
School / Hometown: Landmark Christian (Fairburn, Georgia)
Club Team: Southeast All Stars
Player Evaluations:
Date: March 5, 2022
Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Class of 2024 guard Gabbie Grooms of Landmark Christian (GA) has a chance to be the state’s premier shot maker from the outside. She has the mind and IQ to be effective on the ball or off depending on the situation. As Grooms continues to get more comfortable playing alongside and elite level guards, her offensive creativity will only continue to blossom.
