BClayRecruiting: Elle Blatchford – College Recruiting Player Profile

Name: Elle Blatchford

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Sequoyah (Canton, Georgia)

Club Team: Southeast All Stars



Player Evaluations:

Date: May 14, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Class of 2023 guard Elle Blatchford of Sequoyah HS is a big time shot maker. She’s got the skill set to be an effective shot maker off the bounce or catch to shoot. Blatchford appears to just be scratching the surface of her ability as a player. Her length, IQ & athleticism give her a chance to be a consistent double digit scorer at the college level.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Our newest member, '23 G Elle Blatchford (GA) has a new offer from Southern Miss.



She's a high level available backcourt option in the class.



📷 @LugardoTony



CLUB SITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/rR9QoovLNT — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) May 1, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Welcome '23 G Elle Blatchford (GA) to the Club Program.



PROGRAM SITE https://t.co/bIfN7bz855 pic.twitter.com/56Wb83JGuU — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) April 29, 2022

