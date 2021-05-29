BClayRecruiting: Derrica Motley – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Derrica Motley

Height: 5’3″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: CG

School / Hometown: (Prattville, Alabama)

Player Evaluations:

Date: September 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Motley is a young guard with the tools and mentality to succeed. She grasps concepts quickly and understands how to operate within a team setting. She really stood out with her ability to move without the basketball and get open in a camp setting. At the moment, she seems most comfortable in the two-guard spot. Her ability to hit the open jumper and provide ball handling in the full court. We expect to grow in leaps and bounds as she gains game experience and becomes comfortable in the flow of the game.

Date: June 2020

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Motley is a young guard with the tools and mentality to succeed. She grasps concepts quickly and understands how to operate within a team setting. She really stood out with her ability to move without the basketball and get open in a camp setting. At the moment, she seems most comfortable in the two-guard spot. Her ability to hit the open jumper and provide ball handling in the full court. We expect to grow in leaps and bounds as she gains game experience and becomes comfortable in the flow of the game.

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com