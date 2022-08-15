BClayRecruiting: Lucy Hood – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Lucy Hood

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Rabun County (Clayton, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: July 25, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Elite 32 (Atlanta, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Hood has the unique ability to make plays with the ball in her hands at the 1. She sees the floor, passes with precision and can make defenses pay for leaving her open. If there’s a place for growth in Hood’s game, it’s that she doesn’t look for the open 3-pointer enough on the ball reversal. She can shoot that shot at a high clip. In the modern era, keeping defenses honest by hitting that is a separator.

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Fall Workouts (Invite-Only)



‘24 G Lucy Hood of Rabun County & ‘24 F Grace Ridley of Dalton are on campus at Western Carolina today.



PROGRAM SITE https://t.co/aFhSb7WFRr pic.twitter.com/pNBKEIO9Ll — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) August 6, 2022

#bclaytraining x @SoutheastAStars



‘24 G Lucy Hood (GA) was in attendance to workout w/ @BClayTraining



Improving her shooting ability & becoming a floor general, Hood is due for a solid high school season w/ @RabunWbb pic.twitter.com/lSbUKds2Z4 — Xavier Johnson (@XavierSoHoops) July 31, 2022

Brandon Clay Recruiting x Southeast All Stars @southeastastars x #BClayRecruiting



Next: 2023 Season Fall Workouts (Invite-Only)



We officially welcome ‘24 PG Lucy Hood of Rabun County (GA) to the SAS Program.



Dynamic lead guard with a 🔥 jumper.



WEBSITE https://t.co/aFhSb7WFRr pic.twitter.com/7EzUk941ru — Southeast All Stars (@SoutheastAStars) July 26, 2022

