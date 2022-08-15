BClayRecruiting: Lucy Hood – College Recruiting Player Profile

Vitals:
Name: Lucy Hood
Height: 5’7″
HS Grad Year: 2024
Position: PG
School / Hometown: Rabun County (Clayton, Georgia)
Player Evaluations:
Date: July 25, 2022
Location: Brandon Clay Elite 32 (Atlanta, Georgia)
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Hood has the unique ability to make plays with the ball in her hands at the 1. She sees the floor, passes with precision and can make defenses pay for leaving her open. If there’s a place for growth in Hood’s game, it’s that she doesn’t look for the open 3-pointer enough on the ball reversal. She can shoot that shot at a high clip. In the modern era, keeping defenses honest by hitting that is a separator.
Social Media Updates:
