BClayRecruiting: Alyssa Green – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Alyssa Green

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Buford (Buford, Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

Date: March 2023

Location: Buford HS (GA)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Green has legitimate college length on the wing already even if she doesn’t grow another inch. She can shoot the open 3-pointer and is an ideal fit on the offensive end playing alongside multiple creators off the bounce. Defensively, her length and IQ should let her guard / switch multiple positions on the perimeter. In the modern game, that versatility and shot making is hard to come by.

