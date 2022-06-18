BClayRecruiting: Addie Deal – College Recruiting Player Profile

by

Vitals:

Name: Addie Deal

Height: 5’11″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)



Player Evaluations:

Date: June 5, 2022

Location: Brandon Clay Training Academy (Buford, Georgia)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Deal flew over 2,000 miles one way to train with me last weekend. After getting an offer from Georgia on a visit during the day Friday, Deal came in ready to work. Her bounce, outside range and leadership remind me of Kelsey Plum at the same stage. Deal has the capability to impact the game on both ends and is a leader in that regard. She hit a couple of tough walk up 3-pointers that looked like the ones Jimmy Butler took in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals. Those are tough shots that speak to the time Deal has put in on her skill set.

Date: December 19, 2021

Location: Nike TOC (Phoenix, Arizona)

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Deal has prototypical big guard size already as a freshman. In that regard, she reminds me of a young Ace Konig (NC State grad) with her build. Deal has a nice skill set that allows her to play either guard position. She can attack off the bounce or shoot the 3-pointer too. Time will tell if she’s better off the ball or on it at the elite level.

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



National Select 24 Workout: July 9 in CHI



‘25 Addie Deal (CA) is 🔒 in.



NCAA Certified Event



Are You?



🏀 @taylorderkack04

🏀 @EmiliaKrstevsk1

🏀 @karismajean805

🏀 @Madison3mack



JOIN https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA #BClayRecruiting pic.twitter.com/pW9tJItB3Q — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 16, 2022

Brandon Clay 2022 Showcases x @brandonclaypsb



Elite 100 Showcase: Aug. 20-21, 27-28 in ATL



‘25 #BClayRecruiting G Addie Deal (CA) flew over 2,000 miles one way to work with me.



My recap is on @ProspectsNation



STORY: https://t.co/kTTTglHmQj



REGISTER https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/8QnzbAk44Y — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 15, 2022

Brandon Clay Daily Podcast: #BCSDaily



NEW PODCAST 🚨



‘25 G Addie Deal is flying from Cali to train this weekend.



Made Tony Lugardo ride 30 mins w/me to an off gym in Dec to eval her.



DIRECT LINK TO 🖥 or 🎧: https://t.co/GvTOKHV7Sl



EVENTS: https://t.co/vTyxJdZfc8 @WCGHoops pic.twitter.com/4BkxQkxSqL — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 1, 2022

Brandon Clay is the owner of the Brandon Clay Scouting Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. Brandon Clay Scouting is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Brandon Clay Recruiting National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com